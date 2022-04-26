informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Sega will delist the Sonic games that appear in Sonic Origins on May 20

Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD will be affected by the move.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 26, 2022
Sonic Origins artwork featuring key characters including Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails

Sega plans to delist the digital versions of the standalone titles that feature in Sonic Origins on May 20, 2022.

That means Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD will be delisted from storefronts in a matter of weeks.

Breaking the news in a press release, the Japanese publisher said there will be some exceptions, and noted that Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 will remain available via Sega Ages on the Nintendo Switch. 

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also remain playable via Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online. 

Sonic Origins, which is described by Sega as a "multi-game collection reintroducing the favourite 2D Sonic titles that were originally released on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive platform," is due to release on June 23, 2022

Latest Jobs

Gameforge AG

Karlsruhe, Germany - hybrid working
04.26.22
Discord Community Manager* [Studio]

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
04.26.22
Campaign Director

Legends of Learning

Remote
04.26.22
Senior Gameplay Engineer - $180k

N-Fusion Interactive Entertainment Corp.

Remote
04.26.22
Level Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more