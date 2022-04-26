Sega plans to delist the digital versions of the standalone titles that feature in Sonic Origins on May 20, 2022.

That means Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD will be delisted from storefronts in a matter of weeks.

Breaking the news in a press release, the Japanese publisher said there will be some exceptions, and noted that Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 will remain available via Sega Ages on the Nintendo Switch.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also remain playable via Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online.

Sonic Origins, which is described by Sega as a "multi-game collection reintroducing the favourite 2D Sonic titles that were originally released on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive platform," is due to release on June 23, 2022