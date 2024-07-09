Sponsored By

Roblox rolls out Unity-style analytics tools for developers

The new tools push Roblox closer to parity with mainstream third-party tool providers.

Bryant Francis, Senior Editor

July 9, 2024

2 Min Read
A suite of fashionable Roblox Avatars huddle for a group photo.
Image via Roblox Corp.

At a Glance

  • User Generated Content platform Roblox continues to court devs with high-quality tools targeting a younger audience.
  • The latest of these tools includes an analytics suite mimicking those found in Unity or Unreal Engine.
  • Tools like these are key to understanding player retention and in-app spending.

Roblox Corp is deploying a new calling card in its courting of professional developers. Today the company is announcing the rollout of a new series of high-end analytics tools, comparable to the ones found in third-party game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity.

Tools like these are critically important for developers relying on high levels of player retention over time to drive in-app spending, which many Roblox games are built on. Developers like Voldex aren't just developing social-friendly games for players to raid dungeons or race cars in—they're encouraging players to buy in-app cosmetics to show off to their friends.

For those eyeballing Roblox's corporate strategy, such a move seems to cater towards free-to-play developers exhausted by existing saturated markets. Said tools are useful to developers of all stripes but they're essential for live service game development.

In a briefing sent to Game Developer, Roblox Corp stated that its two new releases are called "Economy" and "Funnel" event analytics. Economy "events" track how players spend in-game resources (not the purchasable currency Robux).

"Funnel events" resemble classic retention analytics, measuring which features or shop items are driving player interest or leaving them uninterested.

Related:Roblox devs say socialization is what makes the creator-led sandbox tick

The tool rollout will continue next week with tools to measure "qualified playthrough rates," to track impressions of "qualified plays" (which Roblox Corp says measures "deeper engagement" than its general "plays" metric), and "similar experience benchmarks" to compare key performance indicators with games in similar genres. Future analytics features will also mimic common mobile free-to-play like Thumbnail presentation, advertising campaign URL tracking, and analytics capabilities for the AI Roblox Assistant.

Retention-driving tools should invite some scrutiny

Roblox's addition of high-grade analytic tools show the platform is gaining more tools to attract platform-first game development—though emphasizing retention and player spending through UX improvements is cause for some scrutiny, given previous criticism levied at the company.

For context, the practice of hyperfocused retention design has led some like former Wooga designer Adrien Laurent to warn of "predatory" tactics that emerge in data-driven game design. Such patterns are present in nearly every game marketplace, but Roblox Corp has wrangled with rolling allegations that its UGC platform "exploits" young developers and players (while still combatting a host of safety issues).

Spokespeople for the company regularly stress that it does not exploit users (though comments from Roblox studio head Stefano Corazza this year may indicate differing views on the phenomenon), and that it is constantly improving its in-app safety tools.

Ultimately, Roblox's new analytics tools will prove useful for devs building new games-as-a-service businesses on the ever-growing UGC platform. It will be fascinating to watch if said studios ever have to struggle with the growing costs of user acquisition and retention plaguing classic free-to-play game marketplaces.

Update: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to Corazza as the CEO of Roblox Corp. It has been corrected with his proper job title.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for the 2024 Early Access Manor Lords.
Business
Hooded Horse's Tim Bender doesn't think constant growth should define gamesHooded Horse's Tim Bender doesn't think constant growth should define games
byJustin Carter
Jul 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Box art for 2021's Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Business
Monster Hunter Stories 2 tops 2 million sales in three yearsMonster Hunter Stories 2 tops 2 million sales in three years
byJustin Carter
Jul 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for SharingBook Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for Sharing
byIoana-Iulia Cazacu
Jul 9, 2024
25 Min Read
A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
The Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the GamesThe Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the Games
byJosh Bycer
Jul 9, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Reworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendlinessReworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendliness
byNikolay Berezkin
Jul 8, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
PC
Windows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscapeWindows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscape
byJames McWhirter
Jul 8, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan