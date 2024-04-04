Sponsored By

The platform's relationship with children has been the subject of scrutiny for years, but Stefano Cozarro thinks Roblox helps more than it harms.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 4, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for game platform Roblox.
Image via Roblox Corp.

"I think that we are really focusing on the learning - the curriculum, if you want - and really bringing people on and empowering them to be professionals."--Roblox Studio head Stefano Corazza

For years, Roblox has faced criticism and allegations of how it exploits young players and developers. But studio head Stefano Corazza says the platform has done more good than harm.

During GDC, Corazza talked to Eurogamer about a number of topics, including the game's relationship with kids. In recent years, a light has been shone on how it allegedly underpays teen developers who create in-game content for other players.

This can be particularly painful due to both the conversion rate and creators only getting 30 percent of the revenue. Roblox Corp previously argued subscription services can help make up the difference.

Cozarra's optimism was geared more towards its career benefits. To him, it "offers people anywhere in the world the capability to get a job, and even like an income."

"I can be like 15 years old, in Indonesia, living in a slum," he continued. "And then now, with just a laptop, I can create something, make money and then sustain my life."

Yes, Roblox Studio has empowered teens, who he claims told him they don't feel exploited. Those creators reportedly called their payouts "the biggest gift," and provided them with enough money to retire.

In total, Corazza says Roblox is nearing $1 billion in terms of money distributed to creators. The company has previously stated its "vast majority" of paid creators are 18 or older.

More over, Corazza advocated for Roblox's cultural value by touting how it's gotten kids interesting in programming. "Imagine the millions of kids that learn how to code every month. [...] You can get a job in the tech industry in the future, and be like, 'Hey, I'm a programmer,' right?"

Eurogamer's longer conversation with Corazza can be read here.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photograph of the Ubisoft offices.
Business
Ubisoft appoints publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi as general manager for US marketUbisoft appoints publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi as general manager for US market
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Company of Heroes 3.
Business
Relic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from SegaRelic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from Sega
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Zelda holds the Master Sword.
Audio
Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?
byBryant Francis
Apr 4, 2024
12 Min Read
The Vlambeer logo on a black background
Business
Vlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studioVlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
2 Min Read
A screenshot from Hellblade 2 featuring protagonist Senua
Business
Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studioNinja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024