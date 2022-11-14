informa
Learn how to market your game without a publisher in this free webinar

Why go with a publisher when you can market your game yourself?
Game Developer
Staff
November 14, 2022
A photograph of Mike Rose

Publishers can be great... but do you really need one? This free webinar brought to you by GameDeveloper.com is all about the business, pitching, and marketing tactics you can handle on your own.

The Publisher's Guide to Not Needing a Publisher is the latest installment in the Game Developer Talks series of free online webinars. It takes place on Wednesday, November 30 from 10-11:30am PT (1-2:30pm ET).

Register for free here.

In this webinar, No More Robots founder Mike Rose digs into all the business and marketing tricks that you can pull off yourself, for as little time and money as possible. The session includes full, detailed, step-by-step explanations on setting up various marketing plans, and ideas on where and when you should pitch your game to platforms for deals and store placement.

The presentation will be followed by a series of virtual networking sessions—the perfect time to make connections, ask questions about the session, and get some great follow-up advice.

The Publisher's Guide to Not Needing a Publisher
Presented by Mike Rose
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
10:00-11:30am PT (1:00-2:30pm ET)

This Game Developer Talks webinar is FREE but registration is required. Make sure you sign up by Monday, November 28 to secure a spot for this in-demand session about DIY business and marketing.

Sign up for free here.

