Keighley declares devs have more ways than ever to be 'sustainable' at Summer Game Fest

It's Friday night and another Summer Game Fest has come and gone. This year, Geoff Keighley wowed players with trailers that we now know run in the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars. But developers who ponied up probably got their money's worth, what with the high-value production effort and the millions of viewers following along on YouTube and Twitch.

Once you're done calculating the total revenue, you no doubt are interested in the major trends that ran through Keighley's megapromo telethon. For the first time since the game industry's layoff spree beginning in 2023, he acknowledged the ongoing layoffs—before immediately pivoting to praising the power of "newer, smaller creators," pointing to a list of 2024's most popular new games on Steam (which included games like Balatro, Hades II, and Palworld) as a sign of the industry's health.

"It's a reminder that developers need to treat their developers right, because there are so many paths to sustainability and success," he boasted.

Sony's unveiling of LEGO Horizon Adventures, as a day-one cross-platform release on PC, Steam, and PS5 shone a spotlight on how PC and Nintendo Switch are drawing more interest from Microsoft and PlayStation, who have spent the last year lowering their platform-exclusive walls.

Firaxis' announcement that Sid Meier's Civilization VII would launch on consoles the same day as PC also showed publishers' hunger to get games in front of as many players as possible as soon as possible.

Innersloth also showed up to directly acknowledge the industry's woes and unveil a new publishing label called "Outersloth," a moment that showed how much Summer Game Fest—and the industry—need indie devs to push themselves forward.

What were the biggest Summer Game Fest announcements?

Despite taking place in the week that would normally host the now-deceased E3, the broadcast contained few high-profile announcements of new games. That said, studios like Sony used the show to show off a Horizon spinoff, and Take-Two unveiled the next entry in the Side Meier's Civilization series.

The remainder of the broadcast showcased an impressive roster of indie and double-A games. Blumhouse Games and new publisher Outersloth Games were given time to show unveil their first slates of published titles, putting a bit more space between promotions for already-announced titles.

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Guerilla Games/Studio Gobo

No Room in Hell 2 - Torn Banner Studios

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions - Unbroken Studios

Cuffbust - Two Star Games

Star Wars Outlaws - Ubisoft

Neva - Nomada Studio

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Firaxis Games

Black Myth Wukong - Game Science

Metaphor RE Fantazio - Atlus

Batman: Arkham Shadow - Camouflaj

King of Fighters characters appearing in Street Fighter VI - Capcom

DRAGONBALL: Sparking! ZERO - Bandai Namco

Delta Force Hawk Ops - Team Jade

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - SNK

Mecha Break - Amazing Seasun

Crisol Theater of Idols - Vermila Studios

Grave Seasons - Perfect Garbage

Sleep Awake - Eyes Out

Fear the Spotlight - Cozy Game Pals

The Simulation - Playmestudio

Project C - Half Mermaid

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers - Rita's Rewind - Digital Eclipse

Deer & Boy - Lifeline Games

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Warhorse Studios

Slitterhead - Bokeh Game Studio

Killer Bean - Jeff Lew

Cairn - The Game Bakers

Wanderstop - Ivy Road

Unknown9 Awakening - Reflector

The First Descendant - Nexon

Mars First Logistics - Shape Shop

Battle Suit Aces - Trinket Studios

The Mossfield Archives - Anypercent Studios

Project Dosa - Outerloop Games

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Sega

Dune Awakening - Funcom

Battle Aces - Uncut Games

A new season of The Finals - Embark Studios

Downloadable content for Alan Wake II titled Night Springs - Remedy

New World Aeternum - Amazon Games

Honkai Star Rail - HoYoGames

Dark and Darker - IronMace Games

Kinitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess - Capcom

skate. - EA Games

A new update for Palworld - Pocketpair

A console debut for Valorant - Riot Games

Monster Hunter Wilds - Capcom]

Phantom Blade 0 - S-Game

It's a lineup that captures the conundrum facing the industry at this moment. The games above all look incredible. But that won't stop the tough economic conditions putting many developers out of work.