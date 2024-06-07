Innersloth announces Outersloth, new indie publishing label
Among the projects announced at Summer Game Fest were Outer Loop Game's Project Dosa and partnerships with Strange Scaffold and Visai Games.
June 7, 2024
In today's Summer Game Fest presentation, Victoria Tran and Forrest Willard from Among Us publisher Innersloth announced a new indie funding initiative—dubbed Outersloth—and showed off a sizzle reel of projects currently slated for the new label. They noted the dismal funding environment in the current industry was the impetus to create Outersloth, offering "the kind of deals we would have wanted in our less popular 'Amongy' days," said Willard.
"This is our way of saying thank you to our crew mates, players, [and] peers, by helping some games and devs [get] the funding and freedom needed to ship their games," said Tran. "And then we all get to play them, which was the real plan!"
Indie devs encouraged to pitch to Outersloth
The Outersloth website has a few more details including the scope of projects most likely to get funded ($50k-2 million, but a hopeful "feel free to shoot your shot" is included). There are notes for would-be partner studios, with elements they want to see in the pitch deck, and several "nice-to-haves".
In the sizzle reel, several partner projects were revealed, including Thirsty Suitors creator Outer Loop Games' latest, a colorful mech-based title called Project Dosa, bright space physics sim Mars First Logistics, card battling RPG Battle Suit Aces, and an unnamed new project by Strange Scaffold.
Read more about:Summer Game Fest 2024
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024