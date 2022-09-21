Overwatch 2 lead hero designer Geoff Goodman quietly departed Blizzard earlier this year.

Blizzard confirmed the news to PC Gamer in a brief statement and expressed gratitude for the time Goodman spent at the studio.

"We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best," wrote the company. "His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come."

News of Goodman's departure has been made public just weeks before Overwatch 2 launches on October 4, 2022. Earlier this year, Blizzard confirmed that Overwatch 1 will effectively be shut down when the sequel launches, with existing players receiving Overwatch 2 as an update and newcomers being offered the follow-up as a brand new download.

Goodman is the latest in a number of notable departures from Blizzard, with Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny and producer Tracy Kennedy both leaving the company in the past year.

Activision Blizzard, the parent company of Blizzard Entertainment, is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

The U.S. company is also attempting to navigate a cultural crisis after a number of serious harassment and misconduct allegations were surfaced, prompting a series of investigations into the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft publisher.