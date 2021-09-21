informa
/
/
Announcements
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
Business
News

Overwatch 2's executive producer is leaving Blizzard

Chacko Sonny, a popular high-level Blizzard employee who's helped shepherd the Overwatch franchise, is leaving the company.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
September 21, 2021

Chacko Sonny, a popular high-level Blizzard employee who's helped shepherd the Overwatch franchise, is leaving the company.

The news of Sonny's departure comes via Bloomberg games reporter Jason Schreier—it was apparently announced internally by e-mail last Friday.

Sonny's departure is the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the Irvine-based game developer, though it seems unrelated to an escalating series of lawsuits against Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a culture of toxicity and sexual harassment.

Anonymous Blizzard employees speaking to Bloomberg said they are unaware of any allegations of harassment or abuse against Sonny, and he was apparently widely liked among developers. An Activision Blizzard representative told Polygon that Sonny's departure is so that he can "take some time off" after five years of producing Overwatch.

Sonny's departure would be less notable if it didn't follow the departure of former Overwatch 2 director Jeff Kaplan, the high-profile design face of Overwatch who left Blizzard in 2020. This now marks two high-profile departures from the team behind Blizzard's most successful game since World of Warcraft.

Overwatch 2 is apparently in the "final stages of production," and will be shown off at the Overwatch League Grand Finals later in September.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more