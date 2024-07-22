Sponsored By

WB acquires MultiVersus dev Player First Games

Player First's debut game has done enough to impress WB to bring the studio into the fold alongside TT Games, Rocksteady and NetherRealm.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 22, 2024

Key art for the 2024 revival of MultiVersus, featuring Bugs Bunny, Batman, and other WB characters.
Image via Player First Games/WB Games.

As MultiVersus heads toward its second season (for the second time), its creator Player First Games has been officially acquired by Warner Bros.

Per Variety, co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White will retain leadership of the developer. The former noted that being a part of the WB Games umbrella will benefit the studio and its playerbase.

"We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus," added WB Games head David Haddad. "We are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games."

MultiVersus first launched with an open beta in 2022, and was gained popularity not long after. WB Games affirmed it'd stick with the title and Player First, all but saying it was safe from the then-aftereffects of the WB Discovery merger.

After its beta was shut down last year, MultiVersus returned as a full (but still free-to-play) game. Now running on Unreal Engine 5, the title appears to be doing well enough that WB wants to further invest in it and its studio.

Warner Bros. previously said it wanted MultiVersus to be one of its live-service champions. Time will tell if the game can live up to those ambitions, and what else Player First is capable of beyond that one title.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

