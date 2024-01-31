Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Wayfinder and Battle Chasers: Nightwar, cut 12 positions today.

Per Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, there were also pay slashes for president Ryan Stefanelli and CEO Joe Madureira. In industry layoffs thus far, none saw executives cut their own salaries.

In the case of Destiny 2 developer Bungie, leadership said it was "not that type of company" when asked if upper-level staff would take pay cuts.

Of the pay reductions, a representative for the studio said they would "ensure that Airship Syndicate can continue to operate and deliver great experiences."

This past November, Airship Syndicate was given full control of its free-to-play title Wayfinder by Digital Extremes. At the time, Digital Extremes laid off 30 members of its publishing and external teams.

It's unclear what these new reductions mean for Wayfinder or any other projects Airship Syndicate is working on.