According to Polygon, job cuts have hit Warframe developer Digital Extremes. An unspecified number of employees have been let go across publishing and external teams not involving the developer's shared-world shooter.

Sources told the outlet "at least 20 [people]" were let go overall, and the two affected teams were involved with the game Wayfinder from Airship Syndicate. Outside of Warframe, Digital Extremes has published a small number of titles such as 2015's Dungeons & Dragons game Sword Coast Legends.

The action-MMO released this past September in Early Access, but the game's future is now unclear in the wake of these layoffs. At time of writing, the developer (which previously made Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story) hasn't commented on these layoffs or Wayfinder's fate.

Digital Extremes' reductions come two weeks after the departure of its founder and CEO James Schmalz. He exited the studio ahead of its 30th anniversary and was subsequently replaced by Steve Sinclair, who previously operated as its CCO.

This marks the second round of layoffs for the week at a large developer. Ubisoft cut staff across its Canadian offices earlier in the week, while Embracer may potentially lay off all of Free Radical Design, which it revived back in 2021.