Sponsored By

VR dev Wimo Games has closed downVR dev Wimo Games has closed down

The three-year-old studio developed a pair of VR titles and one mobile title during its existence.

Justin Carter

January 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot from Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem.
Image via Wimo Games.

At a Glance

  • CEO Dave Rosen called Wimo Games' recent closure "not the outcome we had hoped for."

Wimo Games, a developer for mobile and VR titles, officially closed its doors last week. Around three dozen staff were said to have been laid off in the end.

In a statement to RockPaperShotgun, CEO Dave Rosen confirmed his company's closure. “It’s been an incredible three years working with this fantastic team," he said, "and this is not the outcome we had hoped for."

Wimo first opened in 2021, and is best known for the VR games Battle Bows and Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem. It also released RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone for mobile phones in 2022.

Speaking to those three games, Rosen said the studio was "grateful to each and every player that bought the games our team poured so much of their hard work into."

Wimo is the third indie studio to close this month, following Threaks and Double Loop. Similarly, German studio Piranha Bytes could close if its owner Embracer can't find someone to buy it.

January 2024 has already seen some sizable layoffs throughout the industry. Discord, CI Games, and Thunderful have all cut staff this month.

An estimated 10,000 developers were laid off in 2023. February hasn't arrived yet, and we're already at a little over one-third of that total.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem.
Business
VR dev Wimo Games has closed downVR dev Wimo Games has closed down
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Teaser image for CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4.
Business
CD Projekt aiming to begin Witcher 4 production by mid-2024CD Projekt aiming to begin Witcher 4 production by mid-2024
byJustin Carter
Jan 22, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024