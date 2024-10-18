Sponsored By

BFI issues £510,000 from lottery challenge to back dev-focused aid projects

With the BFI's backing, the four projects will tackle the 'challenges' facing the UK game industry and help indie developers look more appealing to potential partners.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for the BFI.
Image via the Briitish Film Institute.

A quartet of projects focused on assisting indie developers recently won £510,000 (or $665,275) from the British Film Institute (BFI).

Per GamesIndustry, the four were awarded funding from the production company's National Lottery Innovation Challenge. Businesses will put that money toward new tools and resources for undersupported developers.

BFI's research and industry innovation director Rishi Coupland said the four projects "romise to deliver further creative and commercial success for the video games industry, through a focus on data, insights, market access, and diversity."

The first of these four projects is a Games Insight Database from Into Games CIC that will give developers information on workforce, funding availability, and salary benchmarking. OKRE and UKIE's Video Game Econometrics provide data on the UK industry's economic, social, and cultural impact to "articulate its value."

Aurora, a business development accelerator from Code Coven, will help developers connect with publishers and investors, and "build the skills and knowledge of underrepresented developers in business knowledge and financing."

Finally, Games London's Self-Publishing Toolkit is a two-year endeavor that will enlist up to 12 UK studios into business development workshops. After the workshops end, the data from those studios will be collected into a toolkit.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of the late Digital Extremes artist Mike "Mynki" Brennan.
Business
Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50Obituary: Mike Brennan, Digital Extremes artist, passed away at age 50
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Tales of Kenzera dev Surgent Studios 'on hiatus' as leaders look for partners and fundingTales of Kenzera dev Surgent Studios 'on hiatus' as leaders look for partners and funding
byJustin Carter
Oct 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photo of Big Ben at sunset, yellow leaves blow in the foreground.
Business
1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios1010 Games head of publishing says UK has become hostile to new game studios
byBryant Francis
Oct 18, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'In Machine Yearning, players create and memorize a language from 'nonsense'
byJoel Couture
Oct 17, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the SparkDeep Dive: Creating a multi-layered game world in Tenet of the Spark
byArtem Shcherbakov
Oct 15, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about horror games

Oct 18, 2024

Production
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam
How to crack the code and host the perfect game jam

Oct 17, 2024

Devil's terminal characters and logo
Production
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers

Oct 11, 2024