Double Loop Games, the mobile studio co-founded by Emily Greer and Shelby Moledina, is shutting down after four years.

Greer broke the news on Linkedin and explained the company struggled to make headway in a "very hostile funding and marketing environment."

The studio has raised over $10.5 million to date across two investment rounds in 2020 and 2021, but Greer claimed mobile studios in particular are struggling in the current economic climate.

As a result, the co-founders decided to accept an offer from Scopely tabled in November that will see most of the Double Loop team join the mobile-first developer to work on a new project within its GSN Games subsidiary.

Scopely and Double Loop

A few Double Loop employees, however, weren't included in that deal and have subsequently lost their jobs due to the shuttering. Greer implored companies with open roles to snap up her "exceptional" colleagues and reach out directly for more information, including full contact details, resumes, and portfolio links.

Discussing her own plans, Greer said she intends to take an extended break before returning to the industry.

"As for us, Shelby and I both decided we want to take some extended time off before jumping into our next things, starting for me with an extended trip to Australia and New Zealand I’ve long wanted to take. Shelby is writing and directing a short film, while also spending time at home with her husband and kids. We’ll both be back in time for GDC and look forward to catching up with folks there," she added.

"Finally, we want to thank all the team members, investors, business partners, friends, and family who worked with us, believed in us, and supported us through this journey. It’s been a wonderful experience because of all of you, and we wouldn’t have missed it for the world."