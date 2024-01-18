Sponsored By

Lords of the Fallen developer CI Games cutting 10 percent of jobsLords of the Fallen developer CI Games cutting 10 percent of jobs

The Polish studio said the layoffs were "tough but necessary."

Chris Kerr

January 18, 2024

2 Min Read
A wanderer enters a harrowing hallway in Lords of the Fallen
Image via CI Games

Lords of the Fallen developer CI Games has made 10 percent of its workforce redundant.

The company confirmed the cuts in a statement sent to Eurogamer and described the layoffs as a "tough but necessary" decision that will deliver "business strength and stability."

"We would like to thank each of them for the part they've played during their time with us. Further business optimizations are being made to the organization's pipelines and processes," said CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski.

GamesIndustry.biz understands the layoffs will impact staff across multiple departments and subsidiaries including Lords of the Fallen studio Hexworks, Sniper Ghost Warrior maker Underdog, and the "majority" of CI Games' marketing team

CI Games is based in Warsaw, Poland, but operates a number of internal studios and publishing divisions worldwide.

The studio launched Lords of the Fallen in October last year and said the title delivered 1 million sales in under 10 days. CI Games described the project as its "most important and ambitious" release to date, and explained it would be the first in a series of triple-A titles it hoped to release in the coming years.

It's unclear whether the recent layoffs will affect those plans, which the studio first outlined in a five-year strategy update published in October 2022.

In that presentation the company indicated it had multiple projects in development including one that would aim to capitalize and build on the success driven by Lords of the Fallen. That title, dubbed 'Project III' would be developed by Hexworks and aim to deliver "more ambitous gameplay options for a wider audience appeal."

Other as-yet-unnamed projects codenamed 'Scorpio' 'Potential,' 'Expand,' and Survive' were also being touted at that time. CI Games indicated those projects would enable it to expand into the games-as-a-service market, explore options to harness external IPs, and license its own franchises to external partners.

Game Developer has reached out to CI Games to learn how it intends to support those impacted by the layoffs and whether its business plans have been affected by the cuts.

Read more about:

[Trend] Layoffs, Studio ClosuresTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
Business
Ninja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only releaseNinja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only release
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online.
Business
GTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen supportGTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen support
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024

Design
Changeable Minds
Changeable Minds

Jan 17, 2024

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024