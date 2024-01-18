Sponsored By

After 15 years and developing the likes of Battle Planet and All I Have is Time, Threaks is definitively calling it quits later this year.

January 18, 2024

Splash art for Threaks' Battle Planet: Judgment Day.
Image via Threaks.

At a Glance

  • The German indie dev is among the first studios to close its doors this yar and another casualty of early 2024.

German studio Threaks revealed it'll be closing its doors later this year. As spotted by German outlet Gamesmarkt, the Hamburg-based developer attributed its closure to the "ongoing industry crisis."

It marks the newest set of layoffs to begin the year, and is one of the first studios to close in 2024.

Threaks was founded in 2009, and called 2023 one of its best years ever. With its remaining 25 full-time employees, it aims to wrap up its remaining projects before ending in an "organized manner."

While it'd be ideal for "another miracle" to save the studio like in years past, the team thinks this is the true end. They called themselves "lucky to experience all of the wonderful ups and terrible downs this great industry has to offer."

Threaks ending on Project Morph

Over its 15-year history, the studio developed and self-published titles such as Retroinvasion and BeatBuddy. Its final release will be Project Morph.

Along with its own work, Threaks also served as an external partner on the Warhammer 40K and Oddworld franchises.

"It was one hell of a ride," it concluded. "Danke!"

