Sponsored By

UK publisher Kwalee takes minority stake in Devolver Digtial

The company claims the investment will help it expand beyond the hyper casual mobile market.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 8, 2024

1 Min Read
The Devolver logo on a black background
Image via Devolver

British publisher Kwalee has acquired a 3.58 percent stake in Devolver Digital.

The company said the equity investment is part of a "broader strategy for balanced growth" and described Devolver as a "fantastic brand" with "category defining games."

"The investment in Devolver fits with Kwalee's broader growth strategy to expand beyond its heritage in hyper casual mobile gaming to achieve more balanced growth. The minority investment in Devolver increases Kwalee's exposure to the PC/console segment, one of its four target verticals," reads a press release.

"Kwalee's own entry into the PC/console market is relatively new, with its latest launch Robobeat rated 'overwhelmingly positive' on Steam, receiving 97 percent positive reviews. Kwalee has over ten promising PC/console games in the pipeline including The Precinct, The Spirit of the Samurai and In Sink."

Kwalee was able to make the investment after Devolver undertook an equity placing of £7.9 million ($10 million) through the issue of 23.9 million new shares of common stock. Those shares represented 5.4 percent of the issued and outstanding share capital of Devolver and were issued in a bid to "further strengthen the balance sheet."

Devolver has been busy over the past 12 months. The Cult of the Lamb and Inscryption publisher lost CEO Douglas Morin in February but said his departure would drive "long-term growth and development." Morin was replaced by executive chairman and co-founder Harry Miller.

Prior to that, the company spent $40 million to acquire Astroneer developer System Era to expand its roster of internal studios. It has also cut jobs, laying off 28 employees at Artificer in February

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Devolver logo on a black background
Business
UK publisher Kwalee takes minority stake in Devolver DigtialUK publisher Kwalee takes minority stake in Devolver Digtial
byChris Kerr
Jul 8, 2024
1 Min Read
The Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.
Business
Dawntrail's launch gave Final Fantasy XIV its biggest player count in 11 yearsDawntrail's launch gave Final Fantasy XIV its biggest player count in 11 years
byJustin Carter
Jul 5, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Analyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic ToolkitAnalyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic Toolkit
byMichał Dębek
Jul 5, 2024
9 Min Read
Key art featuring the word nonsense
Design
Lessons from the political minefield of Pro Philosopher 2Lessons from the political minefield of Pro Philosopher 2
byConnor Fallon
Jul 4, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)Training the game designers of tomorrow (part 1 of 5)
byPascal Luban
Jul 3, 2024
7 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan