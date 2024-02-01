Sponsored By

Report: Showgunners developer Artificer laying off 50 percent of employees

The cuts will reportedly impact up to 25 workers–and more could be on the horizon.

Chris Kerr

February 1, 2024

1 Min Read
A player surrounded by fire in Artificers
Image via Artificer

Polish studio Artificer has laid off around 20 developers, according to a report from Kotaku.

The Showgunners developer currently employs over 40 people, so that would represent a significant round of layoffs.

Artificer is owned by indie publisher Devolver Digital and launched its debut title in May last year.

Sources told Kotaku that roughly 25 people were impacted by the cuts. Another 10 to 12 employees will apparently be laid off in a few months time after they've finished adding polish to the studio's next title.

Once those layoffs have concluded, Artificer's remaining staff will begin working on a new project.

Game Developer has reached out to Devolver and Artificer to confirm the news.

2024 has been absolutely brutal for game developers, with the huge wave of layoffs that enveloped 2023 continuing to wreak havoc across the industry. Since the turn of the year, barely a day has passed without reports of redundancies, and thousands of people have already lost their jobs after cuts at major studios like Microsoft, Unity, Embracer and so many others.

Read more about:

[Trend] Layoffs, Studio ClosuresTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Characters from Devolver's vast slate of indie releases
Business
Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin has stepped downDevolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin has stepped down
byChris Kerr
Feb 1, 2024
2 Min Read
Promo image for Airship Syndicate's Wayfinder.
Business
Wayfinder dev Airship Syndicate lays off 12 employeesWayfinder dev Airship Syndicate lays off 12 employees
byJustin Carter
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024