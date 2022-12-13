UK mobile developer Hutch has extended plans to offer a four-day working week following a successful six-month trial.

Hutch, known for working on racing titles including F1 Clash and Rebel Racing, had been testing the four-day week since June in partnership with 4 Day Week Global.

The model was introduced across the studio's offices in London, Dundee, and Nova Scotia, and according to Hutch delivered "stable" productivity.

Notably, Hutch said it also saw a lower turnover of staff and higher job offer acceptance rates during the trial, and claimed that positive impact on employee retention and wellbeing influenced its decision to introduce a four-day week as a rolling 12-month policy for all of its staff (to be reviewed annually).

"The business learnt a lot during the trial and adjusted as needed. This is an approach that will continue and with the four-day working week becoming an official Hutch policy, there will be adjustments to the existing programme in order to support its success longer term," reads a press release.

"These adjustments include bi-monthly team days allowing the opportunity to focus on business and social activities and working on Fridays during the weeks in which a bank holiday falls. Elements such as pro-rated holiday, a 2 hour ‘no meeting’ slot and dedicated quiet zone created within the office will remain. An additional day of annual leave has also been awarded to staff in order to reflect the team days. With the offices set to close over the festive period, the first day of the continued four-day week programme will effectively commence on Tuesday, January 3."

Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland explained the pilot program taught the company a lot about "making the most fo the time we have," and how to more effectively prioritize within the workplace. Rutland noted that a key takeaway from the trial was that productivity shouldn't be measured by "time spent on tasks," but rather by the effectiveness and value of outputs.

"The way we work and how we spend our time day to day has improved as a result, helped by our Hutchies feeling refreshed after a three-day weekend," added Rutland. "There are challenges we will still need to resolve and better ways of working to be tested, but we’re excited to put this into practice in the new year."

Hutch isn't the first game company to take the four-day week for a spin. In December last year, we sat down with multiple developers who made the four-day week a reality to see how the shift affected everything from productivity to employee wellbeing.