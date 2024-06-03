Ubisoft Toronto will co-develop Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's remake

Ubisoft's still-alive remake for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time has gained a co-developer in Ubisoft Toronto. It'll help the Montreal team get the game through the finish line, as Ubisoft studios often do with its big games.

Sands' remake hasn't been as troubled as Skull & Bones. But between these two games and Beyond Good & Evil 2, what reported issues there have been may speak to the French publisher's larger, still-ongoing issues.

"We’re excited to rewind time and bring our studio’s creativity, expertise and updated tech to refresh this beloved classic with our partners at Ubisoft Montreal," the Toronto team wrote.

Ubisoft Toronto is also hard at work on a remake of Splinter Cell and when asked, assured that it was still working on that project as well.

Montreal first took over development on Sands in 2022 from the original Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai teams, and months later said it'd been indefinitely delayed and was refunding pre-orders.

Flash forward to 2023, and Ubisoft Montreal revealed the remake was still alive, it'd just been rebooted. This marks the first real news about it in over a year.

While Ubisoft tries to get the Sands remake into true shape, the larger franchise is reemerging from obscurity. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was the first major entry since 2010, and Evil Empire's The Rogue: Prince of Persia recently launched on Early Access.

While hard numbers haven't been given for either of those two games, both Crown and Rogue have gotten fairly solid reviews.