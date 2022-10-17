Splinter Cell Remake game director David Grivel has departed Ubisoft after over a decade.

The veteran developer broke the news on Linkedin and said that after more than 11 years at the French publisher it's now time to "go on a new adventure."

"11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends," he wrote.

"From Ubisoft Paris (Ghost Recon Future Soldier), to Ubisoft Toronto (Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry Primal, 5, 6 and Splinter Cell Remake), I’ve had the opportunity to work on many franchises that I love as a gamer.

"And so, I want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone I worked with at Ubisoft and say 'au revoir.' This is not 'adieu' for ours is a small industry so I’m looking forward to our paths crossing again in the future."

Grivel joined Ubisoft in 2011 to work on Ghost Recon Future Soldier as a game designer, before moving onto other projects such as Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Assassin's Creed Unity.

He was eventually named lead game designer on Far Cry Primal and Far Cry 6, before being appointed game director on Splinter Cell Remake at Ubisoft Toronto.

Splinter Cell Remake was announced last year and will, according to Ubisoft, be "rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay." There's currently no word on when the title is expected to launch.

