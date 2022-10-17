informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ubisoft's upcoming Splinter Cell Remake has lost its game director

The remake was announced towards the end of 2021.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 17, 2022
A screenshot of Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell Remake trailer

Splinter Cell Remake game director David Grivel has departed Ubisoft after over a decade.

The veteran developer broke the news on Linkedin and said that after more than 11 years at the French publisher it's now time to "go on a new adventure."

"11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends," he wrote.

"From Ubisoft Paris (Ghost Recon Future Soldier), to Ubisoft Toronto (Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry Primal, 5, 6 and Splinter Cell Remake), I’ve had the opportunity to work on many franchises that I love as a gamer.

"And so, I want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone I worked with at Ubisoft and say 'au revoir.' This is not 'adieu' for ours is a small industry so I’m looking forward to our paths crossing again in the future."

Grivel joined Ubisoft in 2011 to work on Ghost Recon Future Soldier as a game designer, before moving onto other projects such as Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Assassin's Creed Unity.

He was eventually named lead game designer on Far Cry Primal and Far Cry 6, before being appointed game director on Splinter Cell Remake at Ubisoft Toronto.

Splinter Cell Remake was announced last year and will, according to Ubisoft, be "rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay." There's currently no word on when the title is expected to launch.

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more