Ubisoft has started refunding pre-orders for its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, but insists the title isn't cancelled.

The remake was originally announced in 2020 and was slated to release in January 2021, but remains stuck in development limbo.

In a community FAQ on its website, Ubisoft explained the title remains in development at Ubisoft Montreal, with the Canadian studio taking point on the project earlier this year.

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai had previously been responsible for the title's development, but were taken off the project in May 2022 for reasons that remain unclear.

"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal," reads the FAQ, which was updated on November 7, 2022.

"At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready. Since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable. Pre-orders may reopen once a new release date for the game has been announced."

Ubisoft pledged to share more about the state of the game in future updates. It's still a mystery as to why the French publisher is struggling to nail down the remake, although the project was revealed during a time of crisis at the company, which has been attempting to overhaul its workplace culture after numerous misconduct and harassment allegations were made public.