informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ubisoft refunding Prince of Persia remake pre-orders, but insists project isn't cancelled

"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 09, 2022
Promotional art for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

Ubisoft has started refunding pre-orders for its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, but insists the title isn't cancelled.

The remake was originally announced in 2020 and was slated to release in January 2021, but remains stuck in development limbo.

In a community FAQ on its website, Ubisoft explained the title remains in development at Ubisoft Montreal, with the Canadian studio taking point on the project earlier this year.

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai had previously been responsible for the title's development, but were taken off the project in May 2022 for reasons that remain unclear.

"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal," reads the FAQ, which was updated on November 7, 2022.

"At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready. Since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable. Pre-orders may reopen once a new release date for the game has been announced."

Ubisoft pledged to share more about the state of the game in future updates. It's still a mystery as to why the French publisher is struggling to nail down the remake, although the project was revealed during a time of crisis at the company, which has been attempting to overhaul its workplace culture after numerous misconduct and harassment allegations were made public.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more