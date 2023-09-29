Ubisoft quietly laid off six employees to "focus on communications"

As Epic Games announced a set of mass layoffs yesterday, Ubisoft quietly conducted some of its own. Six members in the community and social media teams were let go, a spokesperson confirmed to Polygon.

The layoffs were made as the two departments "[evolve] its organization to focus on where we can have a significant impact in order to more effectively drive player-centric communications." These layoffs were done across offices in Spain and the US (such as North Carolina).



"Unfortunately, I've also been affected by Ubisoft's recent layoffs," wrote community manager Paola Casetta on LinkedIn. "I've been lucky enough to work with the best team, and I will never forget the time I spent there and the amazing people I met."

These layoffs come weeks after the closure of Ubisoft's London studio (made up of 54 people), which worked on the Hungry Shark series. And in May, 60 employees were let go across customer service departments in both the North Carolina and Newcastle, UK offices.

Like with August, the month of September has been heavy with layoffs. Outside of Epic's recent layoffs, there've been reductions at Creative Assembly, Beamdog, Blizzard Entertainment, Rainbow Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Visual Concepts.