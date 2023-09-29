informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ubisoft quietly laid off six employees to "focus on communications"

Ubisoft performed its second round of layoffs in the month of September, and its third of 2023 overall.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 29, 2023
Splash art of various Ubisoft games such as Mario+Rabbids, Riders Republic, and Watch Dogs Legion.

As Epic Games announced a set of mass layoffs yesterday, Ubisoft quietly conducted some of its own. Six members in the community and social media teams were let go, a spokesperson confirmed to Polygon.

The layoffs were made as the two departments "[evolve] its organization to focus on where we can have a significant impact in order to more effectively drive player-centric communications." These layoffs were done across offices in Spain and the US (such as North Carolina). 

"Unfortunately, I've also been affected by Ubisoft's recent layoffs," wrote community manager Paola Casetta on LinkedIn. "I've been lucky enough to work with the best team, and I will never forget the time I spent there and the amazing people I met."

These layoffs come weeks after the closure of Ubisoft's London studio (made up of 54 people), which worked on the Hungry Shark series. And in May, 60 employees were let go across customer service departments in both the North Carolina and Newcastle, UK offices.

Like with August, the month of September has been heavy with layoffs. Outside of Epic's recent layoffs, there've been reductions at Creative Assembly, Beamdog, Blizzard Entertainment, Rainbow Studios, Crystal Dynamics, and Visual Concepts.

Culture

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.20.23
Technical Designer at High Moon Studios

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.18.23
VFX Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more