informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

"Redundancies" confirmed at Creative Assembly after Hyenas' cancelation

The studio confirmed it is beginning a "redundancy consultation" that will likely result in job losses following Hyenas' cancelation.
Danielle Riendeau
Editor-in-Chief
September 28, 2023
Screenshot from Hyenas featuring a neon statue of liberty

Following on the heels of multiplayer shooter Hyenas' cancelation earlier today, Creative Assembly confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it has made the "incredibly difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation" that "may, unfortunately, result in job losses."

The statement goes on to apologize to all employees, whether they will be directly affected by layoffs or not, and states "we have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; that is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritize supporting our people at every step."

The statement notes that efforts will be made to move people to other roles in the company to "minimize any job losses."

"While the decision to cancel our project has not been made made lightly, we know that doesn't make it any easier to accept," the developer wrote of Hyenas' end. "We are so sorry to announce the end of Hyenas' development before we were ever able to bring our full vision to you."

"So many people poured their hearts into making this project for many years. Please be kind and considerate to them as the news sinks in."

Creative Assembly's cutting room floor

Creative Assembly is best known for the Total War series (as well as 2013's Alien: Isolation). It notably had Hyenas (a vibrant multiplayer shooter) and two "unannounced projects" in the works, which were still present in the company's official X bio at time of writing.

The studio's future layoffs as the industry is undergoing a massive wave of layoffs in recent months. Studios all over, from triple-A (Gearbox and BioWare) to independent (Scavengers Studio and Imagendary Studios).

Game Developer has reached out to Creative Assembly about which teams will be impacted, we will update the story when we receive further details.

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.20.23
Technical Designer at High Moon Studios

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
9.18.23
VFX Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more