Following on the heels of multiplayer shooter Hyenas' cancelation earlier today, Creative Assembly confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it has made the "incredibly difficult decision to begin a redundancy consultation" that "may, unfortunately, result in job losses."

The statement goes on to apologize to all employees, whether they will be directly affected by layoffs or not, and states "we have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; that is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritize supporting our people at every step."

The statement notes that efforts will be made to move people to other roles in the company to "minimize any job losses."

"While the decision to cancel our project has not been made made lightly, we know that doesn't make it any easier to accept," the developer wrote of Hyenas' end. "We are so sorry to announce the end of Hyenas' development before we were ever able to bring our full vision to you."

"So many people poured their hearts into making this project for many years. Please be kind and considerate to them as the news sinks in."

Creative Assembly's cutting room floor

Creative Assembly is best known for the Total War series (as well as 2013's Alien: Isolation). It notably had Hyenas (a vibrant multiplayer shooter) and two "unannounced projects" in the works, which were still present in the company's official X bio at time of writing.

The studio's future layoffs as the industry is undergoing a massive wave of layoffs in recent months. Studios all over, from triple-A (Gearbox and BioWare) to independent (Scavengers Studio and Imagendary Studios).

Game Developer has reached out to Creative Assembly about which teams will be impacted, we will update the story when we receive further details.