The Steam Deck is finally hitting Australia in November

Valve's Steam Deck is making its way to Australia sometime in November.

Nearly three years after its initial launch, the handheld is finally hitting the country with both its original and OLED iterations up for sale. The LCD's 256 GB version will run for $649 AUD, while the 512 GB and 1 TB OLEDs are $899 and $1,049, respectively.

Since its release in 2022, the Steam Deck has had a gradual launch. Much of that was owed to continuous component shortages that affected other companies, including Sony and Microsoft.

The Steam Deck's steady rise

Despite that, production on the Steam Deck continually ramped up to meet ever-growing demand. Valve met that demand enough that it eventually expanded the Deck's sales to include East Asian territories like Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

While Valve has never provided hard numbers for the handheld, it did say the Steam Deck has sold "multiple millions," and it has changed elements of Steam to reflect its glowing popularity.

Moreover, several big games in the last two years have proven extremely popular on the handheld. So whatever's big on Steam this November (and the entire holiday season), Australia will finally get to ride that wave.