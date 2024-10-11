Sponsored By

The Steam Deck is finally hitting Australia in November

Now more global.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of the Steam Deck handheld.
Image via Valve.

Valve's Steam Deck is making its way to Australia sometime in November.

Nearly three years after its initial launch, the handheld is finally hitting the country with both its original and OLED iterations up for sale. The LCD's 256 GB version will run for $649 AUD, while the 512 GB and 1 TB OLEDs are $899 and $1,049, respectively.

Since its release in 2022, the Steam Deck has had a gradual launch. Much of that was owed to continuous component shortages that affected other companies, including Sony and Microsoft.

The Steam Deck's steady rise

Despite that, production on the Steam Deck continually ramped up to meet ever-growing demand. Valve met that demand enough that it eventually expanded the Deck's sales to include East Asian territories like Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

While Valve has never provided hard numbers for the handheld, it did say the Steam Deck has sold "multiple millions," and it has changed elements of Steam to reflect its glowing popularity.

Moreover, several big games in the last two years have proven extremely popular on the handheld. So whatever's big on Steam this November (and the entire holiday season), Australia will finally get to ride that wave.

View post on Twitter

Read more about:

Valve

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for game developer/art collective Summer Eternal.
Business
Disco Elysium writer launches third splinter dev, Summer EternalDisco Elysium writer launches third splinter dev, Summer Eternal
byJustin Carter
Oct 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Lara Croft's newest redesign for the Tomb Raider games.
Business
Tomb Raider franchise tops 100 million copies soldTomb Raider franchise tops 100 million copies sold
byJustin Carter
Oct 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Game Economy Design: Metagame, Monetization and Live OperationsBook Excerpt: Game Economy Design: Metagame, Monetization and Live Operations
byCharlie Czerkawski
Oct 10, 2024
29 Min Read
A sign saying "Welcome to Washington the Evergreen State."
Business
What Washington State is doing to juice local game developmentWhat Washington State is doing to juice local game development
byBryant Francis
Oct 9, 2024
5 Min Read
A screenshot from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
Business
Digital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partnersDigital Eclipse's retro balancing act is about courting bigger partners
byBryant Francis
Oct 7, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Devil's terminal characters and logo
Production
Devil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answersDevil's Terminal: How we made one mystery have many answers
byLev Gorodetskii, Matvey Oskolkov-Tsentsiper
Oct 11, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Positive feedback loops (The power of choice, digital independence, and building something better for everyone)Positive feedback loops (The power of choice, digital independence, and building something better for everyone)
byNathalie Lawhead
Oct 9, 2024
35 Min Read
thumbnail
Marketing
My tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game ShowMy tips for avoiding newbie mistakes at Tokyo Game Show
byMatthieu Lu
Oct 7, 2024
8 Min Read