Steam reviews now reflect if a game was played on Steam Deck

Another change is being introduced to Steam's user reviews. As of today, reviews will be marked with a symbol to show the reviewer played it "primarily" on the Steam Deck.

The icon is presented on the right side of the banner, and the Steam Deck playtime can be revealed by hovering over it. However, there's currently no way to categorize any user reviews by handheld or PC usage.

Steam Deck's prominence

Alongside its current (and future) iterations, Steam Deck's importance is reflected in its monthly top game charts, which includes the most-played games on the device.

For developers, the Steam Deck icon should help curious players try their verified (or semi-verified) game. More titles are being marketed as Deck-ready ahead of release, and older games can find new life now that they're playable on the go.

Between that and chart tracking for Steam Deck games, the device only grows more and more vital to the Steam ecosystem.

However, the process of getting a title Deck-ready isn't easy. In May, Game Developer spoke with Spiderlings' Toby Hawkins and Stefan Metaxa about the difficulties of porting their game Besiege to the handheld, which you can read here.