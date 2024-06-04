Sponsored By

Hades II ascends to become Steam Deck's most-played May game

A surprise Early Access release turned Supergiant's sequel into a big hit for Valve's handheld.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 4, 2024

Steam revealed its 20 most-played Steam Deck games for the month of May, and at the top of the list was Hades II.

Supergiant Games' sequel had a surprise Early Access release on May 6, and opened to over 100,000 concurrent players. As determined by play time, a lot of players put time into the game, which will remain in Early Access through the rest of 2024.

The original Hades, which has also gotten a player boost thanks to its successor, was the fourth most-played game of May. Regarding both, Supergiant thanked players for putting time into them.

Roguelikes roll high on Steam Deck

Roguelikes (either of the action or deckbuilder variety) appear to do numbers on the Steam Deck, which makes the Hades series a perfect fit for the handheld.

Sitting between the two games were Fallout 4 and Stardew Valley. The former's playtime can be attributed to the Prime Video show, which has boosted the player numbers for the mainline games and spinoffs available on Steam.

As for the rest of the list, it's a healthy mix of newer games like Animal Well, Balatro, and Helldivers 2 with Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto V in the mix.

Ghost of Tsushima, which launched in mid-May, was the penultimate game on the list just ahead of Monster Hunter: World. The PC port opened to over 77,000 players, which suggests most of that headcount comes from playing on an actual computer.

