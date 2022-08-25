informa
Steam Deck reservations keep growing as production increases

In addition to production ramping up on Steam Decks, Valve has also revealed that the number of reservations for its home console grow every day.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 25, 2022
Screenshot of the Steam Deck handheld from the Steam Deck website.

As Valve continues production on its Steam Deck handheld, the handheld maker's also revealed that Steam Deck reservations keep increasing every day. "Reservations being made on a daily basis continues to grow, and is at its highest since our launch earlier this year!," tweeted Valve. 

In July, Valve announced that it was making Steam Decks at a faster rate than before. Earlier in the summer, it declared a delay to Steam Decks due to production facilities undergoing issues with the COVID pandemic, along with a shortage of parts. Production resumed shortly thereafter at double the previous pace. 

Earlier this month, Valve expanded the sales of Steam Decks to include Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea. Increasing the number of regions was said to not affect the current reservation process. 

With the continued success of the Steam Deck, Valve has finally managed to break into the hardware space for games. Its previous attempts, such as the Steam Machine or the Steam Controller, didn't take off as much as Valve had hoped or were mired in legal troubles

But the Deck's been performing incredibly well since its February launch, and it may be big enough that other manufacturers take a go at making a Deck of their own. 

Since Valve is "making more Steam Decks than ever," it's subsequently updated the release window for those who've pre-ordered the system. Those previously in the fourth quarter window of October to December are now bumped up to third quarter (now to September, basically).

Good news for those who want a Steam Deck and are thinking about a pre-order: unlike Sony with the PlayStation 5, Valve hasn't increased the price of its console. 

