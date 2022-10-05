informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Tencent nabs minority stake in Polish studio Gruby Entertainment

Gruby is currently working on a cyberpunk shooter called Deadlink.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 05, 2022
The Gruby Entertainment logo

Tencent has purchased a minority equity stake in Polish studio Gruby Entertainment.

Founded in 2020 by a group of former People Can Fly developers, the studio is currently working on a cyberpunk hybrid FPS-roguelite called Deadlink that's slated to launch in early access on October 18, 2022.

According to Gruby CEO Grzegorz Michalak, Tencent's backing will allow the studio to continue expanding its team and the scope of its projects.

"Gruby Entertainment studio celebrates its second anniversary this month, and we cannot imagine a better acknowledgment of our work than maintaining a long-term relationship with one of the world’s most-significant and technologically oriented companies," added Michalak.

Gruby will reportedly maintain complete creative and operational autonomy following the investment, with Tencent committing to helping "enhance the growth" of the company and establish itself in the action game market.

This is the latest in a string of investments Tencent has made into European game companies, with the Chinese company having reportedly tweaked its M&A strategy to place a greater emphasis on sinking cash into companies outside of China. 

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more