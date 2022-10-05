Tencent has purchased a minority equity stake in Polish studio Gruby Entertainment.

Founded in 2020 by a group of former People Can Fly developers, the studio is currently working on a cyberpunk hybrid FPS-roguelite called Deadlink that's slated to launch in early access on October 18, 2022.

According to Gruby CEO Grzegorz Michalak, Tencent's backing will allow the studio to continue expanding its team and the scope of its projects.

"Gruby Entertainment studio celebrates its second anniversary this month, and we cannot imagine a better acknowledgment of our work than maintaining a long-term relationship with one of the world’s most-significant and technologically oriented companies," added Michalak.

Gruby will reportedly maintain complete creative and operational autonomy following the investment, with Tencent committing to helping "enhance the growth" of the company and establish itself in the action game market.

This is the latest in a string of investments Tencent has made into European game companies, with the Chinese company having reportedly tweaked its M&A strategy to place a greater emphasis on sinking cash into companies outside of China.