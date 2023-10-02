informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Team17 loses CEO, sees "significant losses" from company restructure

Two days into October, and another round of layoffs have occurred.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 02, 2023
Graphic for game developer Team17 and the various properties under its belt.

As with other developers in the last several months, Team17 is laying off staff as part of a larger company restructure. The Worms developer is facing "tens of redundancies" (Eurogamer reported around 50 employees), and primarily in the QA department. It's claimed the developer will outsource for QA going forward.

Digital team CEO Michael Pattison "amicably parted ways" with Team17, according to a spokesperson. Pattison began his position in October 2021 after a previous tenure at PlayStation. With his exit, commercial operations director Ann Hurley is expected to take over as CEO going forward.

In a statement confirming its "period of consultation," Team17 noted its two subsidiaries, Astragon and Storytoys, would be unaffected by this restructuring.

A brief history of Team17's recent events

Earlier in the year, Team17's internal teams saw redundancies, particularly in its art and design departments. The developer has also seen several CEOs step down or come on board throughout the year, and was the subject of a 2022 report detailing poor working conditions and low pay.

That same year, Team17 had announced (and a day later, reversed course on"environmentally friendly" Worms NFTs.

Following those allegations, Pattison pledged to "pull things around" and "take an extensive review of how we build a business that better supports its employees."

The Team17 layoffs come two months after it published Blasphemous 2 from The Game Kitchen.

Culture

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
9.12.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

Digital Extremes

Remote
9.27.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more