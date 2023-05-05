Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo has haunted 4 million players

Tango Gameworks revealed its 2022 supernatural game Ghostwire: Tokyo has reached 4 million players. On Twitter, the developer thanked players "who have taken a thrilling tour of Tokyo!" Though the milestone is impressive, it doesn't provide a clear picture of how the game sold overall.

Bethesda has never really spoken on how well Ghostwire sold, and like with Hi-Fi Rush from earlier this year, has focused on the player count. Since they're both available on Xbox Game Pass, sales numbers will always be obscure, but Ghostwire's milestone shows how Tango has become a reliable studio for Bethesda and Microsoft.

Ghostwire released on PlayStation 5 and PC in March 2022. In it, a boy named Akito bonds with the spirit of a dead investigator named KK, and the two use magic powers to defeat Japanese spirits that have taken over the city.

This past April, Ghostwire released on Xbox Series X|S (and Xbox One via streaming). That same month, Tango released the Spider's Thread update for free to all players, which likely also helped boost its player count in recent weeks.

Both it and Arkane's Deathloop from 2021 are the last known pair of games from Bethesda that released on the PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire also received some attention thanks to its creative director, Ikumi Nakamura. She made her public debut in late 2019 during its reveal at Bethesda's E3 conference, and later departed the studio that same year. In 2019, she announced the formation of her new indie studio, Unseen.

