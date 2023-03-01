informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Hi-Fi Rush rocks out with 2 million players

But how many of Hi-Fi Rush's 2 million players stayed on beat?
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 01, 2023
Chai and 808 in Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush.

2 million players have rocked out to Hi-Fi Rush, according to Bethesda

Tango Gameworks' rhythm-based action game released for Xbox Game Pass and Steam in late January, the same day it was revealed during Xbox's developer showcase. Since it came out, the game has since gotten largely positive reviews, and managed to feel like a successful throwback to the PlayStation 2 era. 

In late February, director John Johanas noted the game received 10,000 Steam reviews nearly a full month after release. The game turned heads with its surprise drop, and has definitely managed to find an audience thanks to its art style and gameplay.

As was the case with recent Deathloop player numbers, Bethesda doesn't go into specifics on what system Hi-Fi Rush got the most play on. 

Coincidentally, Hi-Fi Rush also recently got a photo mode, which may further incentivize new players into checking it out, or bring players who've already beaten it back into the fold. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Hybrid (Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL)
2.16.23
Experienced C++ Programmer

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
2.23.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer

Skymap Games, Inc.

Remote (Manchester, NH, USA)
2.10.23
Associate Level Designer

Miami University

Oxford, OH, USA
2.23.23
Assistant/Associate Professor
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more