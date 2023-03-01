Hi-Fi Rush rocks out with 2 million players

2 million players have rocked out to Hi-Fi Rush, according to Bethesda.

Tango Gameworks' rhythm-based action game released for Xbox Game Pass and Steam in late January, the same day it was revealed during Xbox's developer showcase. Since it came out, the game has since gotten largely positive reviews, and managed to feel like a successful throwback to the PlayStation 2 era.

In late February, director John Johanas noted the game received 10,000 Steam reviews nearly a full month after release. The game turned heads with its surprise drop, and has definitely managed to find an audience thanks to its art style and gameplay.

As was the case with recent Deathloop player numbers, Bethesda doesn't go into specifics on what system Hi-Fi Rush got the most play on.

Coincidentally, Hi-Fi Rush also recently got a photo mode, which may further incentivize new players into checking it out, or bring players who've already beaten it back into the fold.