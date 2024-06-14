Sponsored By

Tango Gameworks developer documents the studio's final day

The Hi-Fi Rush and Ghostwire Tokyo developer has been shut down by Microsoft.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 14, 2024

2 Min Read
The Tango Gameworks office
Image via Takeo Kido

Tango Gameworks staffer Takeo Kido has documented the Hi-Fi Rush developer's last day.

The Tokyo-based studio was shuttered by parent company Microsoft in May. Other studios including Arkane Austin and Alpha Dog Games were also closed. Microsoft announced 1,900 layoffs in January 2024 following its $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard. Those studio closures followed shortly after.

A sobering X thread shared by Kido revealed the Tango team spent their remaining hours together feasting on pizza in studio that resembled an apartment on moving day. His final post was a photograph of the Tango logo on an office wall. "Farewell," he wrote.

The thread is a brief window into the lives of those who dedicated themselves to making games before having the rug yanked out from under them. A gimpse at the very real, human impact of the layoffs and closures that have become all too commonplace across the game industry.

Boxes filled with Tango Gamesworks work machines

"I realized today that I had sent the remote equipment back to the company with the Bluetooth adapter plugged in, but I don't know where it is, so I'm not sure..." / Image via Takeo Kido

Indeed, the decision to jettison Tango Gameworks was surprising given the studio had just delivered critical darling Hi-Fi Rush. Despite rumblings the title had failed to meet sales expectations after shadow-launching in January 2023, Xbox Games Marketing VP Aaron Greenberg assured players it had become a "break out hit"

"Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn't be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release," he tweeted in April 2023.

Discussing the recent layoffs and closures, Xbox boss Phil Spencer told IGN the cuts were "very hard" but ultimately necessary in order to deliver sustainability. "Sometimes I have to make hard decisions that frankly are not decisions I love," he added. "But decisions that somebody needs to go make."

Those remarks followed the latest Xbox Games Showcase, which (must like last year) promised a deluge of first-party titles but largely failed to mention when those projects will actually land.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Tango Gameworks office
Business
Tango Gameworks developer documents the studio's final dayTango Gameworks developer documents the studio's final day
byChris Kerr
Jun 14, 2024
2 Min Read
World of Warcraft general manager John Hight in a stream for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.
Business
World of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 yearsWorld of Warcraft GM John Hight exits Blizzard after 12 years
byJustin Carter
Jun 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Assassin's Creed Shadow protagonists Yasuke and Naoe strike a pose.
Design
The dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal JapanThe dual protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows enabled the series' jump to feudal Japan
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 14, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Facing off at the clown convention in Part of YouFacing off at the clown convention in Part of You
byJoel Couture
Jun 13, 2024
7 Min Read
Star Wars Outlaws heroine Vess runs and guns while fighting Stormtroopers.
Design
Making Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars OutlawsMaking Ubisoft's open world model work for Star Wars Outlaws
byGeorge Yang
Jun 12, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
The Grim Reality for Independent Game Developers and Publishers: Surviving the Challenges AheadThe Grim Reality for Independent Game Developers and Publishers: Surviving the Challenges Ahead
byAnna Lada-Grodzicka
Jun 14, 2024
16 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
Jun 13, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to ChangeCall for Abstracts - Towards Sustainable Game Design: The Game Needs to Change
byPatrick Prax
Jun 12, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan