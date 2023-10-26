informa
Capcom says flagship titles like Street Fighter 6 are driving sales

Software sales totalled 22.6 million units over the past six months.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 26, 2023
Key artwork for Street Fighter 6 featuring Ryu
Image via PlayStation Blog

Capcom has delivered an uptick in game sales thanks to the launch of Street Fighter 6.

According to the company's fiscal report for the six months ended September 30, 2023, net sales increased by 52.7 percent ($498 million) year-on-year to 74.9 billion yen and profit increased by 56.7 percent to 25.2 billion yen ($167 million) over the same period.

Software sales for the six months totaled 22.6 million units, surpassing the 21.3 million units in sales achieved over the same period last year.

"The company achieved this with the release of major new titles in its flagship series, including Street Fighter 6, as well as through pursuing catalog title sales digitally, which led to growth in sales volume globally," it added in a press release.

Street Fighter 6 managed to shift over 2 million copies in around a month, and Capcom believes the title is capable of surpassing 10 million lifetime sales.

The success of Capcom's video game operations combined with growth in its arcade business has put the company on track to achieve its full-year earnings forecast and deliver 11 consecutive years of operating profit growth.

Looking at those forecasts, Capcom is anticipating full-year net sales of 140 million yen and profits of 40 million yen.

