Alan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 lead 2024 New York Game Awards nominees

Other Game of the Year contenders include Starfield, Tears of the Kingdom, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Chris Kerr

January 4, 2024

Alan Wake explores a dark version of New York
Image via Remedy

The New York Videogame Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual New York Game Awards and there are some familiar faces leading the charge.

Alan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 have secured four nominations apiece, including nods in the Game of the Year category. Both titles are also in the running for the Best Writing and Best World awards.

Starfield has been nominated across three categories including Game of the Year, Best Writing, and Best World. Other major releases such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have also received multiple nominations.

There's plenty of love for indie titles, too. A Space for the Unbound, Pizza Tower, Viewfinder, El Paso Elsewhere, and Chants of Sennaar are part of the cohort battling it out for the Best Indie Game prize.

Slay the Princess, Videoverse, American Arcadia, and Outer Terror all received nods in the Best Hidden Gem category, while Dead Space, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Resident Evil 4 were among those titles nominated for the Best Remake award.

The winners of the 2024 New York Game Awards will be announced during a ceremony at the SVA Theatre on January 23, 2024. During the event, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is due to be honored with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award.

Proceeds from the show will help fund the New York Videogame Critic Circle's educational efforts and programs for 2024. You can find the full list of nominees below.

13th Annual New York Game Awards Nominees:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake II

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • Starfield

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • A Space for the Unbound

  • Chants of Sennaar

  • El Paso Elsewhere

  • Jusant

  • Pizza Tower

  • Sea of Stars

  • The Talos Principle II

  • Viewfinder

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

  • Alan Wake II

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Starfield

  • Tchia

  • Thirsty Suitors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Alan Wake II

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Chants of Sennaar

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • Starfield

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Alan Wake II

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XVI

  • Hi-Fi Rush

  • Tchia

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

  • Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

  • Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

  • Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2

  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

  • Body of Mine

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain

  • Humanity

  • We Are One

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Disney Illusion Island

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

  • Pikmin 4

  • Super Mario Bro. Wonders

  • Tchia

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure

  • Honkai: Star Rail

  • Kimono Cats

  • Laya’s Horizon

  • Monster Hunter Now

  • Terra Nil

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Dead Space

  • Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

  • Metroid Prime Remastered

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Star Ocean: The Second Story

  • Super Mario RPG

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

  • Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

  • Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

  • Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

  • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

  • 9 Years of Shadow

  • American Arcadia

  • Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

  • Outer Terror

  • Slay the Princess

  • Videoverse

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

  • Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

  • Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

  • Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

  • Andrea Long Chu, Vulture

  • Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games

  • Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz

  • Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly

  • Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review

  • Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

  • Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

