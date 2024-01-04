Alan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 lead 2024 New York Game Awards nomineesAlan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 lead 2024 New York Game Awards nominees
Other Game of the Year contenders include Starfield, Tears of the Kingdom, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
January 4, 2024
The New York Videogame Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual New York Game Awards and there are some familiar faces leading the charge.
Alan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 have secured four nominations apiece, including nods in the Game of the Year category. Both titles are also in the running for the Best Writing and Best World awards.
Starfield has been nominated across three categories including Game of the Year, Best Writing, and Best World. Other major releases such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have also received multiple nominations.
There's plenty of love for indie titles, too. A Space for the Unbound, Pizza Tower, Viewfinder, El Paso Elsewhere, and Chants of Sennaar are part of the cohort battling it out for the Best Indie Game prize.
Slay the Princess, Videoverse, American Arcadia, and Outer Terror all received nods in the Best Hidden Gem category, while Dead Space, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Resident Evil 4 were among those titles nominated for the Best Remake award.
The winners of the 2024 New York Game Awards will be announced during a ceremony at the SVA Theatre on January 23, 2024. During the event, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is due to be honored with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award.
Proceeds from the show will help fund the New York Videogame Critic Circle's educational efforts and programs for 2024. You can find the full list of nominees below.
13th Annual New York Game Awards Nominees:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Alan Wake II
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Starfield
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
El Paso Elsewhere
Jusant
Pizza Tower
Sea of Stars
The Talos Principle II
Viewfinder
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Starfield
Tchia
Thirsty Suitors
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Chants of Sennaar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Starfield
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Alan Wake II
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Tchia
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
Body of Mine
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
We Are One
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Disney Illusion Island
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pikmin 4
Super Mario Bro. Wonders
Tchia
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Kimono Cats
Laya’s Horizon
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Dead Space
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Metroid Prime Remastered
Resident Evil 4
Star Ocean: The Second Story
Super Mario RPG
Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League
Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7
Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
9 Years of Shadow
American Arcadia
Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
Outer Terror
Slay the Princess
Videoverse
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games
Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
