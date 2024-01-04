The New York Videogame Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual New York Game Awards and there are some familiar faces leading the charge.

Alan Wake II and Baldur's Gate 3 have secured four nominations apiece, including nods in the Game of the Year category. Both titles are also in the running for the Best Writing and Best World awards.

Starfield has been nominated across three categories including Game of the Year, Best Writing, and Best World. Other major releases such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have also received multiple nominations.

There's plenty of love for indie titles, too. A Space for the Unbound, Pizza Tower, Viewfinder, El Paso Elsewhere, and Chants of Sennaar are part of the cohort battling it out for the Best Indie Game prize.

Slay the Princess, Videoverse, American Arcadia, and Outer Terror all received nods in the Best Hidden Gem category, while Dead Space, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Resident Evil 4 were among those titles nominated for the Best Remake award.

The winners of the 2024 New York Game Awards will be announced during a ceremony at the SVA Theatre on January 23, 2024. During the event, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is due to be honored with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award.

Proceeds from the show will help fund the New York Videogame Critic Circle's educational efforts and programs for 2024. You can find the full list of nominees below.

13th Annual New York Game Awards Nominees:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) - Rocket League

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) - Tekken 7

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je (T1) - League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) - League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) - Call of Duty

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism