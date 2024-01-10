Nominees for the 2024 DICE Awards have been revealed, and the list is headlined by 2023's biggest titles.

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has the most nominations at nine overall. Along with Game of the Year, it's nominated for Game Direction, Best Character (Miles Morales), and Animation.

Remedy's Alan Wake II trails behind with eight nominations, including Art Direction, Character (Saga Anderson), and Original Music. Both titles are joined by Cocoon, Baldur's Gate 3, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the Game of the Year spot.

Baldur's Gate 3 sports seven nominations, while Cocoon takes six. Zelda has four, including Best Game Direction and Best Game Design.

You can see a list of highlights below and the full list here. The 2024 DICE Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 15.

Game of the Year

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/Sony)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Sledgehammer Games/Activision Blizzard)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

The Finals (Embark Studios)

Omega Strikers (Odyssey Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Karlach Cliffgate (Baldur's Gate 3)

Saga Anderson (Alan Wake II)

Jala (Thirsty Suitors)

Astarion (Baldur's Gate 3)

Mobile Game of the Year

Honkai: Star Rail (Hoyoverse)

Gubbins (Studio Folly)

What the Car? (Triband)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement