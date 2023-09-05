With an upcoming Steamworks update, developers can inform players if their game supports PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 controllers. On both the Steam app and its desktop client, store pages can be edited to show if a game can be played with a DualShock or DualSense controller.

Beginning in October, Valve will release what it called "the first step toward helping players find games that support the most commonly-used PC video game controllers." It revealed that over 87 million Steam users have used a controller at least once since 2017, with 69 percent of that usage being for Xbox.

With rising growth in PlayStation controller usage (27 percent now compared to 11 percent in 2018), Valve is attempting to bump those numbers up. It's especially important given the rise of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games making their way to PC.

Through a questionnaire, developers will be able to identify the range of controller support for their games through specific criteria. It'll eventually be possible to show the range of support for a specific controller, such as full or partial functionality for Xbox or PlayStation.

In the case of DualShock and DualSense, Valve noted that support for both isn't "automatically assumed," and pointed out both are different from one another. "If you haven't done specific work to support them, then you almost certainly do not have support for those controllers," it wrote.

For developers who've never supported PlayStation controllers for their games, Valve has released an overview of input support which can be read here.