Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart becomes the series' first PC game in July

Insomniac Games' long-running series Ratchet & Clank is coming to PC. On July 26, the series' newest entry, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will release on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sony has been gradually releasing its first-party PlayStation titles on PC for years now, which makes the inclusion of Rift Apart not terribly surprising. Notably, Rift Apart will be the first game in the 20-year-old series to release on a non-PlayStation platform.

Development on the PC port will be handled by Nixxes Software, which recently made PC versions of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The details on the port of Rift Apart can be read here.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and was the first game since the series went dormant after 2016's PlayStation 4 remake of the original Ratchet & Clank. The game released to strong reviews and sold over 1.1 million copies within a month of release.

For Insomniac, bringing its first full PS5 game to PC (both Spider-Man games were cross-gen titles) serves as a boost to its presence in the market. Recently, its remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man sold 1.5 million units on PC after its release last year. Numbers for Miles Morales haven't been disclosed, but it's clear that PC players are taking to the Burbank studio's recent work.

Moreover, this news comes about a week after Insomniac revealed the first gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Though that game's PC port is likely years away, Rift Apart helps keep the developer's name in the minds of PC players.