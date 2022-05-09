Stardew Valley, the whimsical country-life RPG from ConcernedApe, has sold over 20 million copies since launching in February 2016

According to an update on the Stardew Valley press website, that milestone was surpasssed in March 2022. It was also noted that 13 million copies have been sold on PC alone.

Since launching on Microsoft Windows in February 2016, Stardew Valley has made its way to a deluge of platforms including macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The game had sold 15 million copies as of September 2021, indicating it has shifted another 5 million units during the past eight months.

Earlier this year, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe stepped back in as the title's publisher on mobile platforms, ending the studio's partnership with Chucklefish.

Studio founder Eric Barone is also hard at work on another original title called Haunted Chocolatier.