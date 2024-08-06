Star Wars Jedi: Survivor double jumps to last-gen in September

Over a full year ago, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, the publisher has announced the game is arriving on last-gen on September 17 for $50.

The game originally launched on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S in April 2023. At the time of its last-gen announcement, Wilson suggested the move would benefit both the game and Star Wars as a video game property.

"I would love to see more in the Jedi franchise over time," he said last year. "It's one of the great beats in the Star Wars Galaxy this year. [...] As we bring it to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we think there'll be another little bump there for the franchise."

While Jedi Survivor isn't the only current-gen game to stick around for older systems, it's slightly unusual in that this is coming over a year later rather than a simultaneous launch.

If (and when) last-gen owners trade up to a current console, it appears they'll have to rebuy the game at $70, or an $80 cross-gen bundle that also includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars is still thriving on last-gen

To date, EA's yet to provide hard sales numbers on Survivor's performance, though Wilson said it had "millions" of players. That comment could be read either way, given it launched with numerous technical issues on PC.

In recent years, numerous Star Wars games have still come to last-gen consoles, either day one (Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga) or various remasters (Star Wars: Bounty Hunter).

At the same time, there are games being made strictly for current-gen, namely this month's Star Wars Outlaws and eventually Quantic Dream's Star Wars: Eclipse and the Knights of the Old Republic remake from Saber.

In 2021, Respawn brought Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to current-gen with a native version. With Jedi Survivor going back a console generation, the games rhyme with each other, like poetry.