EA is bringing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to last-generation consoles

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been a hit for publisher EA, and the company hopes to further capitalize on that success by bringing the title to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson broke the news during a quarterly earnings call, and said developer Respawn has "committed" to releasing the game on older hardware.

"Over the coming year, we will harness the community's passion and capitalize on [this] key Star Wars franchise moment to drive continued engagement for this incredible game," added Wilson.

In its most recent earnings report, EA reported a 143 percent year-on-year increased in full game net bookings, and said that upswing was driven by the release of Jedi: Survivor. The company also noted that Jedi: Survivor players have been spending more time in-game when compared with its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA CFO Stuart Canfield described the title as a "critical success," and said the company was working on "new ways" to bring the game to players in the hope of delivering "long-term value."

EA says 'out with the new, in with the old'

It looks like one part of that plan would be to get the title running on last-gen hardware.

Chiming in again, Wilson said "millions of players" have already engaged with Jedi: Survivor, which launched on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC back in April, and suggested bringing the title to older consoles would provide another "little bump" for the franchise.

"Certainly, I would love to see more in the Jedi franchise over time, it's just this extraordinary game that tells an extraordinary story–and certainly, again, we may be a little biased," said Wilson during a Q&A portion of the earnings call, discussing the future of the series.

"But our sense, based on the feedback that we're getting from our community and the quality of that product, it's one of the great beats in the Star Wars Galaxy this year and will likely continue to be a very meaningful part of that Galaxy for many years to come. And certainly, as we bring it to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we think there'll be another little bump there for the franchise."

