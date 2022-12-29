Square Enix will end Bravely Default mobile game in February 2023

Square Enix announced that its mobile game Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights will end service on February 28, 2023, barely over a year after it launched.

Per the developer's statement, it's shutting the game down because it realized that maintaining a satisfactory experience for players on a daily basis wouldn't be sustainable. "We would like to thank our customers for their patronage and sincerely apologize for this information," wrote Square Enix.



A day before that game shuts down, Square Enix will also be ending service for PlatinumGames' live service action title Bablyon's Fall.

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights released in late January 2022 for iOS and Android solely in Japan. The game is a spinoff of the publisher's Bravely franchise, whose last mainline installment was Bravely Default II in 2021.

Ahead of the game's end, the developer said it will continue to release Brilliant Lights' final chapter for its main story and other in-game event quests. However, all in-game sales have been discontinued, and players are advised to use their in-game currency before service ends.

Square Enix also added that it would release an offline version of Brilliant Lights at a later date. Though that, players could "look back at various characters and stories after the end of service."