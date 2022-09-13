Square Enix's multiplayer game Babylon's Fall will be shutting down. On February 27, 2023, nearly a full year after its original release, the game's online services will be terminated, along with all gameplay data.

"Despite all of your support, we are truly sad and sorry to say that we will be unable to continue with the game’s service," wrote the game's development team. "As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned...We hope you continue to enjoy playing BABYLON’S FALL until the service ends."

Developed by PlatinumGames, Babylon's Fall released to negative reviews and low sales. It was Platinum's first foray into the live service space, something that CEO Atsushi Inaba has had an interest in the developer breaking into.

Following the end of the in-progress season two on November 29, PlatinumGames will take Babylon's Fall into its final season. Leading up to the game's official end, Platinum plans on implementing "as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service."

Server shutdowns will be a part of 2023

Babylon's Fall is the second game to terminate its servers in 2023. Early next year, the magic battle royale Spellbreak will end, as its developer Proletariat was acquired by Blizzard Entertainment.

At the end of November, Nintendo will shut down its mobile RPG Dragalia Lost, after four years of service.

There've been multiple server shut downs throughout 2022, and most of them for older games. In October, Ubisoft will be terminating the online services for decade-old titles such as Assassin's Creed III and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

In August, Guerrilla Games shut down the online functions of its PlayStation 4 games Killzone Shadow Fall and RIGS: Mechanized Combat.

