Sponsored By

Square Enix: Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth 'did not meet our expectations'

Both Final Fantasy titles and Foamstars didn't meet the sales targets Square Enix set for them, and its entire HD games section operated at a loss.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Image via Square Enix.

According to Square Enix, major releases like 2023's Final Fantasy XVI and this March's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth failed to reach the publisher's sales projections.

President Takashi Kiryu admitted this during a financial briefing from May recently made public (and spotted by Eurogamer). In that briefing, Kiryu said initial sales for Rebirth, and February's Foamstars, "were not as strong as expected."

While Square's HD games sub-segment saw ¥99.2 billion in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023-2024's fiscal year (up ¥20.7 billion from the previous year), an "impairment" to the content production account led to an operating loss of ¥8.1 billion, over double from the prior year.

Square Enix has been vague on Rebirth's commercial performance but previously indicated Final Fantasy XVI underperformed to some degree. This briefing underlines its decision in May to pivot from timed console exclusives to focus on multiplatform titles and "unforgettable experiences."

It also puts into perspective the shift away from outsourcing in favor of internal development, making fewer (but better quality) games overall and turning Foamstars into a free-to-play title in October.

While both Final Fantasy games were underperformers at the time, it appears they did quite well in Square Enix's merchandising department. It cited those two as part of why the business posted ¥18.9 billion in net sales, up ¥3.3 billion from last year.

The second quarter of 2024-2025's fiscal year ends on September 30, which means Kiryu will provide new comments on Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI (the latter of which released on PC this week), and if their sales have improved since May.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Full Circle's skate.
Business
EA's Skate revival is riding into Early AccessEA's Skate revival is riding into Early Access
byJustin Carter
Sep 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Merida and Maleficent in Disney Mirrorverse.
Business
Kabam shuts down Disney Mirrorverse after 2.5 yearsKabam shuts down Disney Mirrorverse after 2.5 years
byJustin Carter
Sep 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Inside the cute and creepy world of Penko ParkInside the cute and creepy world of Penko Park
byJoel Couture
Sep 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song singDeep Dive: How custom tools made the 2D photo mode of A Highland Song sing
byJoseph Humfrey
Sep 17, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Alekon lets players make the picture perfect photo albumAlekon lets players make the picture perfect photo album
byJoel Couture
Sep 16, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
Pro tips for indie boothingPro tips for indie boothing
byDeborah Chantson
Sep 18, 2024
10 Min Read
An older woman smiles at the camera, holding one of her own.
Art
What basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modesWhat basic photography tips can teach us about making better photo modes
byBryant Francis
Sep 17, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography gamesThe eye of the beholder: Measuring player success in photography games
byMichelle Olson
Sep 16, 2024
14 Min Read