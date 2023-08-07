Final Fantasy XVI fell short of Square Enix's high-end expectations

Final Fantasy XVI failed to meet the high-end of Square Enix's sales expectations, according to company president Takashi Kiryu.

As highlighted by Bloomberg, Kiryiu provided that assessment during a recent post-earnings call.

He claimed slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 limited the game's performance, with Sony struggling to meet consumer demand due to supply issues during the console's first years on shelves.

Sony recently announced the PlayStation 5 has crossed 40 million sales worldwide, with Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan adding the company will now be able to meet "pent up demand" for hardware.

Square Enix said it has plans to drive sales now consoles are more readily available.

Square Enix laments slow PlayStation 5 rollout after promising more Xbox support

Kiryu's remarks come just a few days after Square committed to increasing support for Xbox platforms in the future.

At the end of July, the company announced it would be bringing its long-running MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, to Xbox Series X | S further down the line.

In practice, Kiryu explained that means bringing Square Enix titles to Xbox platforms "whenever possible."

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the partnership represented a "seminal moment" in the company's relationship with Square Enix that will see them work together "more closely" moving forward.