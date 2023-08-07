informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Final Fantasy XVI fell short of Square Enix's high-end expectations

Square Enix suggested PlayStation 5 supply issues impacted the title's performance.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 07, 2023
Key artwork for Final Fantasy XVI featuring protagonist Clive

Final Fantasy XVI failed to meet the high-end of Square Enix's sales expectations, according to company president Takashi Kiryu.

As highlighted by Bloomberg, Kiryiu provided that assessment during a recent post-earnings call.

He claimed slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 limited the game's performance, with Sony struggling to meet consumer demand due to supply issues during the console's first years on shelves.

Sony recently announced the PlayStation 5 has crossed 40 million sales worldwide, with Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan adding the company will now be able to meet "pent up demand" for hardware.

Square Enix said it has plans to drive sales now consoles are more readily available.

Square Enix laments slow PlayStation 5 rollout after promising more Xbox support

Kiryu's remarks come just a few days after Square committed to increasing support for Xbox platforms in the future.

At the end of July, the company announced it would be bringing its long-running MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, to Xbox Series X | S further down the line.

In practice, Kiryu explained that means bringing Square Enix titles to Xbox platforms "whenever possible."

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the partnership represented a "seminal moment" in the company's relationship with Square Enix that will see them work together "more closely" moving forward.

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Indiana University

Bloomington, IN, USA
7.21.23
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Professor of Practice in Game Design

Shiver Entertainment

Miami, FL, USA
7.18.23
Software Engineer (C++ Only) – Console and PC Games
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more