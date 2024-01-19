Sponsored By

The less there are, the better.

Justin Carter

January 19, 2024

Cloud, Sephiroth, and Zack in key art for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Image via Square Enix.

  President Takashi Kiryu says Square Enix's future lies in fewer, albeit better games that get proper time to shine.

Going forward, Square Enix will make fewer games, but to make sure they're more diverse and well-regarded by players and critics.

"I want to structure our development function so that we are able to ensure higher quality from each title by slimming down our lineup," explained president Takashi Kiryu.

In a late 2023 financial briefing recently clocked by Genki, he said the developer will "concentrate...on carefully selected new titles."

2022 saw Square release several games without much fanfare like Valkyrie Elysium and Harvestella. Those caused a "splintering of our resource pool," something he wants to avoid with future games.

He also wants Square Enix to stop relying so much on brands like Final Fantasy. Kiryu called Powerwash Simulator an "outlier" in its portfolio, and one that's been used to build up its earnings.

Citing "clear winners and losers" from recent triple-A games, he wants to "make clearer distinctions" with the studio's work going forward.

Square Enix's change is on the horizon

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Square Enix was in disarray all around from mismanagement. The erratic behavior helped explain its odd 2022-2023 release cadence, and its handling of mobile titles.

Kiryu's words seem to get at this and show the company is trying to get itself in a more stable place. However, those changes may not be fully reflected in its 2024 output.

Its big marquis games include Foamstars and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in February. Those will be followed by Visions of Mana and Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail in the summer.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

