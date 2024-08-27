Sponsored By

Foamstars makes the pivot to free-to-play in October

Square Enix's new shooter is ditching a paid model and the PlayStation+ requirement in an effort to add some more players to its ranks.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 27, 2024

Key art for 2024's Foamstars.
Image via Square Enix.

After eight months as a paid game, Square Enix's Foamstars will go free-to-play on October 4.

The developer further revealed that it'll remove the PlayStation Plus requirement for the sudsy shooter on the same day. In short, it's effectively giving the game away for free to anyone interested.

Foamstars released in early February for the PlayStation 4 and 5. While it was priced at $30, PS+ subscribers got the game packaged in with their subscription, similar to how PlayStation handled the launch of Destruction All-Stars in 2021.

Will free-to-play status clean up Foamstars' numbers?

Reading between the lines, the free-to-play shift indicates Foamstars has been a nonstarter for Square Enix. Its post ends by saying support for the game after its free-to-play switch would be "greatly appreciated."

The game faced an uphill battle during its first reveal, which was later exacerbated by middling reviews and a negative reaction to having in-game art made by the generative AI tool Midjourney.

Going free-to-play can be a boon to online games, as we've seen with Fall Guys and Destiny 2. But the pivot can also indicate a title is not yet long for this world, and it's still in the suds where Foamstars will fall on that spectrum.

Square Enix[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

