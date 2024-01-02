Sponsored By

Sony fined by French regulators over third-party PS4 controllersSony fined by French regulators over third-party PS4 controllers

French regulators learned Sony spent nearly a decade "abusing its dominant position" for PlayStation 4 controllers and harming third-party manufacturers.

Justin Carter

January 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Sony's PlayStation console.
Image via Sony.

At a Glance

  • Third-party controller makers were allegedly hurt by Sony's selective licensing process and its PS4 countermeasures.

French antitrust regulator Autorité de la Concurrence has fined Sony €13.5 million (nearly $14.8 million) over its alleged restrictions for third-party PlayStation 4 controllers.

In its investigation, the regulator found Sony "abused its dominant position in the market." Since 2015, it had a PS4 countermeasure that made third-party controllers disconnect during console updates.

That investigation also revealed Sony "refused to communicate" with those looking to join its licensing program. Sony allegedly didn't reveal its terms and criteria when asked by third-party controller makers.

Said criteria was applied "in a discretionary manner, even though access to the program was the only way to avoid disconnections."

Both practices "significantly damaged the brand image of the third-party manufacturers affected," wrote Autorité. And by doing so, Sony "slowed down their expansion in the market and [lead] to their possible foreclosure."

Companies are cracking down on unofficial controllers

Third-party controllers are important to consoles, if only because not everyone can afford an official controller that's $70 (or more). For plenty of players, those are the best options available to them.

Last year, Sony released the $200 DualSense Edge and the $90 Access controller. The latter was made with accessibility in mind, similar to Xbox's Adaptive Controller.

Last year, Microsoft released an update for the Xbox Series X|S that blocked unofficial third-party controllers. The aim was to prevent unfair play advantages, which would be key in fight or flight games.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Headshot of Warhammer co-creator Bryan Ansell.
Business
Obituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes awayObituary: Bryan Ansell, Warhammer co-creator, passes away
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Killpixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Business
Report: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffsReport: 3D Realms and Slipgate may have been hit with more layoffs
byJustin Carter
Jan 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023

Business
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026
VR industry braces for setback: Omdia forecasts declining sales until 2026

Dec 21, 2023