Sony will launch its customizable DualSense Edge gamepad in January 2023, and it's going to cost a pretty penny.

The device, pitched by Sony as its "first-ever ultra-customizable controller," will launch worldwide on January 26, 2023, and will retail for $199.99 in the United States.

Over in the UK and Europe, the pad will cost £209.99 and €239.99 respectively. For context, that means the controller will retail for just £40 less than an Xbox Series S in the UK when it eventually hits shelves.

Unlike the standard DualSense gamepad, which debuted alongside the PlayStation 5, the DualSense Edge can be tweaked and fine-tuned using features like button remapping and interchangeable stick caps and back buttons.

The DualSense Edge will come bundled with a number of attachments so it can be customized straight out of the box, including two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttoners, and connector housing. It'll also include a carry case and braided USB cable.

"The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface," wrote Sony in a blog post.

"It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers."

DualSense Edge pre-orders will start on October 25, 2022, in the United States, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.