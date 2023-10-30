Xbox will block unofficial third-party accessories in November

After Sunday, November 12, unofficial third-party controllers and devices will no longer be usable on Xbox systems.

Windows Central spotted that Xbox users were reporting an error code (0x82d60002) stating the "unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use" on November 12. One user told the outlet their controller was already failing to pair with their console.

Third-party controllers have been a part of the industry for years, and unofficial ones offer a cheaper alternative when official or licensed controllers can get rather expensive. Microsoft's official wireless Xbox controller, for example, has a price range of $55-$180 (if not higher), depending on the type.

According to Windows Central, the controller crackdown will precede a larger push by Microsoft to expand its range of approved third-party wireless devices. Previous restrictions made it so that wired was the only viable option for the Xbox Series X|S, and this restriction may stem from security measures to ensure no unfair play advantages.

Should that be true, this move will likely affect those who use other controller accessories to play specific genres like fighting and flight games.

In that same error code, Microsoft advised players with unofficial controllers to "check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer." It also directed players to authorized accessories, a list of which can be read here.